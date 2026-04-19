Balochistan [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Allegations of extrajudicial killings have resurfaced in Balochistan, with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claiming that two previously disappeared youths were killed in what it described as "staged encounters" by Pakistani security forces. The incidents occurred in Panjgur district and are part of what activists allege is a recurring pattern of enforced disappearances followed by custodial killings, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC stated that a 17-year-old student from Shapatan was allegedly detained by Frontier Corps personnel on April 5, 2026, in the Parom area. The group claims he remained in custody for several days, during which he was subjected to severe physical and mental abuse.

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His body, bearing multiple bullet wounds and signs of mutilation, was later reportedly found abandoned in a remote area. In its statement, the BYC accused authorities of misrepresenting such deaths as armed encounters to justify alleged abuses. It argued that Hatim's killing was falsely portrayed as a gunfight, despite his prior disappearance being documented.

The group also highlighted the case of Marwan, 18, who was among four individuals reportedly killed in another alleged staged encounter in the same district. Their bodies were brought to a hospital and presented as casualties of a clash, although the BYC insists they had been missing beforehand. Describing the situation as a systematic campaign against Baloch youth, the BYC alleged that dozens have been killed in recent months under similar circumstances, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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It further accused Pakistani institutions, including the judiciary, of failing to act, and criticised global human rights organisations for their silence. The group has demanded independent probes into enforced disappearances, immediate court appearances for missing persons, and accountability for those responsible. Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official response to these allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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