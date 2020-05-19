262 New Coronavirus Cases in Ahmedabad, 21 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 19 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 8,945 with 262 patients coming to light on Tuesday, while 21 patients died, taking the death toll to 576, the Gujarat health department said.

182 patients were discharged from Ahmedabad hospitals, taking the number of patients recovering from the virus to 3,023.

The district has now 5,346 active cases.

Around 13 lakh people are living in containment zones in Ahmedabad district, the state government said.

Ten out of 11 containment zones in the city are on the eastern bank of Sabarmati river, where no relaxation has been provided from lockdown rules as per the announcement made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.

The western part of Ahmedabad, barring a containment zone of Gulbai Tekra locality, witnesseda rush as people came out in large numbers to make purchases. All kinds of shops except those inside malls were allowed to open.

