28-year-old Physiotherapist Commits Suicide in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur, Apr 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Bihars Bhagalpur district on Monday, police said.

Priyanka Priyadarshini, who was working as a physiotherapist at a private hospital in Purnea, used to live with her parents in a rented accommodation at Lalbagh colony in Tilkamanjhi police station area of Bhagalpur town for the past six years, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajvansh Singh said.

Her father is the branch manager of a bank at Kora Bazar in Munger.

When she did not open the door of her room in the morning, it was broke open and the body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the father told police.

Police have enquired about the incident from the family members, the landlord and neighbours, the officer said, adding that the matter is being investigated from several angles.

The woman was probably in depression for the past couple of months and she was also not going to work for quite some time, he said.

The body has been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, Singh said.

