3 CRPF Jawans Killed in J-K's Budgam; Another Terror Attack in Srinagar

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives while seven others were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrol party in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday.In the encounter, one terrorist was neutralised.CRPF sources confirmed that out of seven injured persons, three have sustained serious injuries and they were shifted to the hospital, while the area has been cordoned off.Meanwhile, in another attack, which took place just a few minutes after the terrorist attack in Handwara, terrorists lobbed a grenade on CISF jawans deployed at power grid at Wagoora Nowgam in Srinagar.According to CISF, no one has been seriously injured in the attack. One jawan has suffered minor injuries. The area has been cordoned off and search is on.This power grid remains under the radar of the terrorists and in 2018 as well an ASI was killed in an attack.A few days ago, four army personnel including a Colonel had lost their lives in the Handwara area.Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh had lost their lives in the Handwara encounter on May 2.Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)