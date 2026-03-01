Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): A seasonal mud house, locally known as a 'Dhoak', was gutted in a fire under suspicious circumstances in the upper reaches of Sanasar in Ramban district on Friday night, officials said.

The hut belonged to Qasim Din, son of Late Raj Ali and a resident of Kaimal Danga, Udhampur. However, no one was present inside the structure at the time of the incident, as it had been abandoned by the owner after he migrated to Udhampur before the onset of winter.

Also Read | What Is SIM-Binding Rule? How Does It Impact WhatsApp and Telegram Users?.

Nomadic families use such Dhoaks when they return to the highland meadows of Upper Sanasar during summers along with their cattle, and reside there till October.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Arun Gupta, visited the spot and interacted with locals and officials.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, March 01, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Arun Gupta said that a seasonal hut belonging to a person named Qasim in Sanasar was burnt down in suspicious circumstances last night. "After reaching here, I took cognisance and a District Forensic Mobile Vehicle (Unit) was also brought here. I took stock of the situation, examined the spot, talked to the locals and took feedback," he said.

He further stated that as Sanasar is a famous tourist spot, area domination by police has been enhanced and strengthened, and round-the-clock vigil is being maintained. He added that digital as well as forensic evidence will be collected and that an investigation has already been initiated.

"Sanasar, being a famous tourist spot the existing area domination by Police was enhanced and strengthened besides continuing the area domination round the clock; digital as well as forensic evidence will be taken, and the investigation has already been initiated," he added while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)