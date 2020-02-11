3 Held for Stealing Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.70 Cr in Delhi's Vikaspuri

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing cigarette cartons worth Rs 1.70 crore from a godown in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of January 26 and 27, the three men stole cigarette cartons and some other valuable things from the godown in Vikaspuri industrial area, they said.

"During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and based on it, they arrested Kishan, a resident of Kamruddin Nagar, and Ravi, a resident of Lahori Gate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Later, Mushtaq, who is a resident of Kirari, was also nabbed.

Apart from the cigarette cartons, one truck, two CPUs and as many monitors were seized by police, the DCP added.

