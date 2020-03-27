3 IFS Officers Test Negative for Coronavirus: U'khand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, have now tested negative twice and are recovering after receiving treatment."Three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, now tested negative and are recovering after receiving treatment," said Rawat.Congratulating doctors and other health workers involved in their treatment, Rawat said: "This shows the competence of our physicians."A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

