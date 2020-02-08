3 Indian Youngsters Among 64 Boys and Girls for NBA Camp in Chicago

New York, Feb 8 (PTI) India's Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu are among 64 boys and girls selected to attend the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago from February 14-16.

The camp is being organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and will be held at Quest Multisport in Chicago as part of NBA All-Star 2020.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012), Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards; Latvia), Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics; Senegal) and 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls; Finland; BWB Europe 2014; BWB Global 2015) will coach the top high school age campers from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Siakam, Bertans, Fall and Markkanen will be joined by former WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman, as well as select players participating in NBA All-Star 2020.

Chicago Bulls assistant coach Karen Stack Umlauf, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Vin Baker, Josh Longstaff and Ben Sullivan, and Chicago Sky director of player development John Azzinaro will also serve as BWB Global coaches. PTI KHS

