`31 Autos, 70 Vehicles with Unavailable Data in Congress List of Buses'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): The list of 1,049 vehicles furnished by Congress to take migrant workers to their homes in UP includes 31 "autos/three-wheelers", 69 "other" vehicles including school buses, according to a communication from a UP government official to Lucknow Police Commissioner. The letter by RTO Lucknow does not mention name of any party and says the verification of the list of 1000 buses (vehicles) received by it was done on done from VAHAN database. It says that the record of 70 vehicles was "unavailable".According to the letter, the "other" vehicle category also includes an ambulance and a truck. It also mentions a vehicle number was in "two lists". "The report is presented for necessary action," it says. Another communication by different officials about the status of 492 vehicles says that for 59 vehicles "the validity of fitness has ended" and in the case of 29 vehicles, the insurance had expired or was not available.Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh had alleged that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consists of autos and goods carriers."We have done preliminary inquiry and it has come out that of the buses for which they sent details, many are turning out to be two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. It is unfortunate," Singh told reporters here.Uttar Pradesh government had accepted the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress to take migrant labourers to their homes in the state from Delhi-UP border and called for details of buses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)