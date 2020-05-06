34 New COVID-19 Cases in J&K, Total 775

Srinagar, May 6 (PTI) The novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir reached 775 on Wednesday as 34 more people tested positive, officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 445. Thirty-two out of the 34 new cases are from the Kashmir Valley, while two were from the Jammu region, according to the officials.

"Thirty-four new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken total positive cases to 775," the officials said.

Of the total cases, 710 are from Kashmir and 65 from Jammu. As many as 322 patients have recovered and eight people have died.

Over 82,000 people have been put under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation till now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)