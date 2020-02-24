35-kg Cannabis Seized, 2 Held

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested and 35 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday night, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Pandey said a police party intercepted a Delhi-bound vehicle on a highway during checking at Jakhani area.

During a search, 35 kg of cannabis was recovered and two persons -- Zahoor Ahmed and Mudasar Ahmed -- were arrested, the officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SSP added. PTI

