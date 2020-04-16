38 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge in TN, State Tally at 1,242

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): 38 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu today out of which 34 are those who attended "single source event in Delhi" and their contacts."The total coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 1,242, including 1,113 who attended "single source event in Delhi" and their contacts," Tamil Nadu government said in a release.12 persons have died due to the COVID-19 disease in the state.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases, 1,343 cured/discharged and 392 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

