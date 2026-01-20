As an initiative redistributes a bumper surplus of spuds, here's a look at the Germans' great love affair with the potato.Around four million kilograms of potatoes, neatly sorted and stored in a cool, dry place: Although they were in perfect condition for consumption, they were threatened with destruction.

A farm in Saxony, Germany, ended up stuck with a harvest of potatoes that had been ordered by a trader. Due to this year's unusually high supply that affected the market price of potatoes, selling them was no longer profitable for the trader.

The order was financially settled, but the potatoes were left in storage.

What could be done to save all this produce from going to waste?

A collaborative initiative between Ecosia and the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper was organized, and the potatoes are being distributed for free.

Germany's obsession with potatoes

Germany leads the European Union in potato harvests, and "Kartoffel" is sometimes used as a derogatory term to describe Germans.

As hundreds of collective groups and organizations prepare to receive their share of free potatoes, here's more background on how spuds became a cultural staple in Germany and the diverse ways Germans cook them.

