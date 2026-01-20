Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Two criminals accused in a robbery case were injured during a police encounter in Jhansi district, police said on Monday.

According to SP Rural, Jhansi, Arvind Kumar, the incident took place during a joint police operation. The injured accused have been identified as Jitendra and Naresh, both residents of Datia district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries in the encounter.

Police said that cash worth Rs 5 lakh, along with cash coupons, which were looted in a robbery case registered in the Chirgaon area, was recovered from the accused. The motorcycle they used to commit the crime has also been seized.

During the operation, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team. Two pistols and live cartridges used in the firing were recovered from their possession, officials added.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

