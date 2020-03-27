43 Per Cent SMBs to Carry out Remote Hiring: Indeed Survey

Bengaluru [Karnataka], Mar 27 (ANI): As more people begin to work from home and traditional workspaces are shifting to remote working, businesses are now preparing for the new norm and readying to tweak their HR policies, including the way they hire new talents.Job site Indeed released findings of its latest survey on the changing employer sentiments in response to COVID-19, highlighting 64 per cent of Indian businesses are ready or getting ready to shift their policies related to work-from-home or flexible work arrangements.Three per cent of SMBs say they are well prepared, while 39 per cent of large businesses are gearing up for making the big shift.Recruitment has faced the greatest impact with 36 per cent of the surveyed businesses confirming they have temporarily suspended their hiring activities. 50 per cent of Indian businesses have already reduced embedded resources, such as contract workforce/freelancers. Meanwhile, 43 per cent of SMBs are likely to carry out remote hiring. The survey was conducted on 150 employers of SMBs, large organizations and gig economy businesses across 10 cities in India. (ANI)

