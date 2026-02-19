Kohima, February 19: Are you wondering where and how to check the Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery result of today, February 19? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially declare the results of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery draw shortly. Thousands of participants across the region are awaiting the results of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday lottery draw. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Nagaland lottery.

The Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery features a life-changing top prize ofI NR 1 crore. The weekly lottery (Dear Star Thursday) remains a major draw in Nagaland and surrounding states due to its affordable entry point and transparent, government-regulated process. The Nagaland State Lottery follows a consistent tiered structure for its daily 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery is specifically the 1 PM edition of the Thursday cycle. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of February 18 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery will begin at 1 PM, with the results announced from Kohima in Nagaland. Nagaland lottery players can watch the online telecast of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery provided above for the latest updates of today's Nagaland lottery. Lottery enthusiasts can also visit trusted lottery portals online or visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website to verify their winning numbers for today's Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 19, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland lottery participants are advised to cross-check their winning ticket numbers with the official results published on the Nagaland State Lotteries website or through authorised gazettes. The winners of the Dear Star Thursday must submit their claims within 30 days of the result declaration. While looking for Nagaland lottery results and searching for the winning numbers of the Dear Star Thursday weekly lottery, use trending terms such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Star Thursday 1 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Result Today", "Nagaland Dear Star Thursday Result 19-02-2026", and "Dear Lottery Result 1 PM".

