Bruges [Belgium], February 19 (ANI): Christos Tzolis scored a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser to rescue a 3-3 draw for Club Brugge against Atletico Madrid, capping off a thriller UEFA Champions League knockout play-off first leg at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

On the other hand, Bodo/Glimt secured a 3-1 victory over Italian titans Inter Milan at a freezing Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway, according to the UEFA Champions League website.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026.

In a match that swung wildly in momentum, the Spanish giants could not have asked for a better start. Just eight minutes in, Brugge defender Joaquin Seys was penalised for a handball in the area. Julian Alvarez stepped up to dispatch the penalty, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Brugge responded well to the setback, dominating possession for large periods of the first half, but a sucker punch caught them in stoppage time as Alvarez flicked the ball to the back post, and Ademola Lookman tapped it in, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Also Read | Recap of Past India vs South Africa T20 Matches Ahead of 2026 World Cup Super 8 Match in Ahmedabad.

The second half saw a transformed Brugge side. In the 51st minute, Jan Oblak made a spectacular save to deny Nicolo Tresoldi's header, but Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika was the fastest to the rebound to pull one back and make the scoreline 2-1.

Club Brugge levelled the score when Mamadou Diakhon's low, driven cross found Nicolo Tresoldi in the centre of the box, and the young striker made no mistake, turning the ball past Oblak to make it 2-2.

In the 79th minute, a dangerous cross from Marcos Llorente caused chaos in the Belgian box, resulting in an unfortunate Joel Ordonez own goal as he attempted to clear the danger.

However, Brugge refused to be beaten. In the final minute of normal time, Raphael Onyedika played a sliding through-ball to Christos Tzolis. The Greek winger stayed calm and slotted the ball into the net, securing a 3-3 draw.

In the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan match, Bodo/Glimt secured a 3-1 victory over Italian titans Inter Milan at Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway.

Despite Inter's early attempts to control the tempo, the hosts struck first in the 20th minute. Kasper Hogh set up Sondre Brunstad Fet with a smart flick, and the midfielder calmly scored into the corner.

Inter responded like the heavyweights they are. In the 30th minute, as Pio Esposito fired home a clinical equaliser, which stood after a tense VAR review for a potential handball in the build-up.

In the 61st minute, Jens Petter Hauge unleashed a powerful, rising strike that beat Yann Sommer at his near post to restore the lead.

Before Inter could catch their breath, it was 3-1. In the 64th minute, Ole Didrik Blomberg squared the ball perfectly for Kasper Hogh, who rolled the ball into an empty net, helping Bodo/Glimt win the match 3-1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)