5 More COVID Hospitals Opened in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 20 (PTI) With the opening of five more standalone COVID-19 hospitals in Odisha, the total bed capacity in such medical facilities in the state on Monday reached 5,000, officials said.

These five hospitals were opened for COVID-19 patients in the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur.

Together, these hospitals have a bed strength of 825. Now, dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals are located in 26 of the 30 districts of Odisha.

Speaking at the opening function of the hospitals, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Its a war we have to win. Odisha has established COVID hospitals with 5000 beds in a record time within 30 days."

Patnaik also appreciated the sacrifices made by doctors, health workers and their family members. He thanked the Central Public Sector Undertakings like NTPC, MCL, IOCL, PPT and Nalco for their support to set up these hospitals, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

Patnaik also interacted with doctors and health workers during the opening of these hospitals.

Union Steel, Petroleum, Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Coal, Mining, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Odisha Health Minister Naba Das joined the function of opening of the new hospital through video conference.

Pradhan appreciated the efforts made by Odisha in the fight against COVID-19. He expressed confidence that Odisha will be highly successful in containing coronavirus.

Joshi expressed hope that Odisha and India will certainly come out of the crisis soon. He informed that Nalco and MCL employees have contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The dedicated COVID-19 Hospital have been set up across the state in order to provide specialized treatment to the suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The 150-bed COVID hospital at Angul will be managed by SUM hospital Bhubaneswar and will be supported by MCL, the 200-bed COVID hospital at Bargarh will be managed by Vikash Multispecialty hospital and supported by IOCL.

The 200-bed COVID hospital at Sundergarh will be managed by the district administration through DMF and with support of NTPC. The 75-bed COVID hospital at Paradeep will be managed by the district administration with support from Government of Odisha and Paradeep Port Trust.

The 200-bed COVID health care centre at Nabarangpur will be managed by the district administration and Christian hospital with the support of Nalco.

