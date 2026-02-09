Taipei [Taiwan], February 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that seven PLAN vessels were operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

An illustration of the flight path was not provided by the Ministry because no PLA aircraft were detected operating around Taiwan during this timeframe.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessel operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of seven PLAN vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

One PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of six Chinese sorties and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the six, five sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Moreover, on Friday, the MND detected 8 sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels. Of the 8 sorties, 6 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." (ANI)

