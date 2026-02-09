Tokyo [Japan], February 9 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the elections to Japan's House of Representatives.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy congratulated Takaichi on what he described as an important electoral win. "This is an important victory and an excellent result. Today, we all need strong leadership so that the world can return to stability and predictability - and, ultimately, to peace," he said.

Also Read | Japan General Elections 2026: Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Set To Retain Power As LDP Sweeps Lower House Polls.

https://x.com/zelenskyyua/status/2020569801408610412?s=46

Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Japan's support to Ukraine, stating, "We value the fact that Japan is among those who provide principled support for the protection of our people, our lives, and Ukraine's independence."

Also Read | Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Sentenced to 7 More Years in Prison by Iran After Hunger Strike.

He added that assistance from Japan has helped save "thousands upon thousands of lives" during Russia's war against Ukraine and noted Japan's participation in the Coalition of the Willing and its support in restoring Ukraine's energy sector. "We hope that together we can deliver even more results in the interests of our peoples," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended his congratulations in a post on X, saying, "Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your election win." Highlighting the close relationship between the two countries, Albanese said, "Australia and Japan's friendship has never been closer. I look forward to strengthening it and deepening ties between our countries."

https://x.com/albomp/status/2020592180507943306?s=46

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election, handing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a decisive mandate to advance her conservative policy agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Crossing the two-thirds threshold of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house allows the LDP to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in a minority. The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin, according to Kyodo News.

The landslide result marks a sharp increase from the party's pre-election strength of 198 seats and was widely attributed to Takaichi's personal popularity. The LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), will together command a dominant presence in the chamber, reinforcing Takaichi's position after she took office in October. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)