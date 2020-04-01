50 Quarantined in UP's Jaunpur, Had Attended Nizamuddin Religious Gathering

Jaunpur, Mar 31 (PTI) The Jaunpur administration has quarantined about 50 people who attended a Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to the district recently.

"People who returned two days ago from Delhi and Noida on buses were scanned. Of this, there were around 50 persons who returned after attending the Tabligh-e-Jamaat. These people have been quarantined at Shia College, and their health check-up is being done," District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

He said their addresses and the places they visited after attending the religious congregation are being ascertained.

Nizamuddin area in Delhi has turned into a new hotspot after a number of people who attended the Jamaat's gathering tested positive for coronavirus.

