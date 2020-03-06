Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 6.5 Lakh Passengers Screened at 30 Indian Airports for COVID-19, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 6: Amid coronavirus scare in the country, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that around 6.5 lakh passengers have been screened at 30 Indian airports as part of preventive measure against the spread of the virus. Addressing a press conference here, the Union Minister said: "Screening of passengers coming from all parts of the world is currently being carried out at 30 Indian airports and 6,49,452 passengers have been screened."

Puri stated that universal screening of all incoming passengers coming from all parts of the world has begun at Indian airports, as per an official release. He said that around 70,000 passengers coming to India on a daily basis through airports from different parts of the world are being screened. COVID-19: 17 People from Delhi Who Returned from Abroad Before Coronavirus Screening Show Symptoms, Hospitalised.

The Minister said that 654 people have been brought back by Air India from Wuhan. Air India also brought back 124 people including 5 foreign nationals, who were on board the COVID-19 infected Cruise Ship Diamond Princess from Yokohoma, Japan. Indian Air Force also evacuated 112 people from Wuhan which included 35 nationals of Myanmar, Bangladesh, Maldives, China South Africa, USA and Madagascar.

The minister added that the evacuation of Indians from Iran is being planned in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Government of Iran. Hardeep Singh Puri further informed that WINGS India 2020, a major event of Civil aviation sector scheduled from 12th to 15th March 2020, will be held on a truncated basis and large public gatherings would be avoided. (ANI)

