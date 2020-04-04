6 More COVID-19 Positive Cases in U'khand, Tally Reaches to 22

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): Six more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total count in the state to 22.A total of 350 Tablighi Jamaat members have been put under quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19."Six more COVID-19 positive cases -- five in Nainital and one in Haridwar -- were reported in Uttarakhand today taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 22. Till now, 350 Tablighi Jamaat members have been put under quarantine in the state," said state health department.The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across in India and were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old youth from Roorkee in Haridwar district was tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3,072 today, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This include 2,784 active cases with 213 patients cured or discharged and 75 deaths. (ANI)

