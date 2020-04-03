64-year-old Himachal Woman Recovers from Coronavirus

Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) A 64-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has recovered from the infection, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

The CM stated in a statement that the woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision of Kangra district recovered from the disease as she tested negative for the virus in the latest test report.

She is the second COVID-19 patient who has recovered in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, a 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil in Kangra district was discharged from Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College.

Both tested positive for the disease on March 20.

A total of seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state till now.

So far, two people have lost their lives due to the disease.

A 69-year-old man who had returned from the USA died of COVID-19 at the RPGMC on March 23, whereas a 70-year-old woman having links with the Baddi area in the state died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

A resident of Delhi, the 70-year-old woman was living in a guest house in industrial town of Baddi in Solan district since March 14 and was referred to the PGIMER by a private clinic on Thursday.

Now, there are three active coronavirus cases in the state. All three are Tablighi Jamaat returnees.

Residents of Mandi district, they were staying in Una district after their return and were tested positive on Thursday. They are being treated at the RPGMC in Kangra district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)