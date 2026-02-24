Actress Lily Collins is set to portray legendary actress Audrey Hepburn in a forthcoming film chronicling the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's, according to Variety. Collins will also serve as a producer on the project, which is based on Sam Wasson's book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the Dawn of the Modern Woman. Alena Smith, best known for creating the Apple TV series Dickinson, has been roped in to write the script. A director for the film has not yet been announced. Lily Collins Talks Fashion Evolution in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2, Drawing Inspiration from Audrey Hepburn.

Lily Collins Shares Update on Audrey Hepburn Film - See Post:

New Book Reveals 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s Secrets

Adapted from Truman Capote's novella, Breakfast at Tiffany's follows socialite Holly Golightly as she meets a struggling writer who moves into her apartment building. According to the press release, the upcoming project offers the "first complete account of the making of the film," including the chaotic pre-production period, during which Capote reportedly wanted Marilyn Monroe to play Golightly and accused Paramount of "double crossing" him by casting Hepburn as well as on-set incidents, such as a crew member nearly being electrocuted while filming the iconic Fifth Avenue opening sequence, as per the outlet.

Lily Collins Teases Audrey Project

The film will feature characters including Capote, director Blake Edwards, and legendary costume designer Edith Head, though casting for these roles has not been revealed, according to Variety. Collins shared her excitement on Instagram, saying, "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I'm finally able share this," Collins wrote on Instagram. "Honored and ecstatic don't begin to express how I feel..."

Lily Collins’ Audrey Film Gains Producers

Imagine Entertainment is backing the project, with Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Justin Wilkes producing, while Marc Gilbar will serve as executive producer. Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky will produce for Case Study Films, alongside Scott LaStaiti. Sam Wasson and Brandon Millan will executive produce for Felix Farmer Productions, with Michael Shamberg also serving as executive producer, as per the outlet. Collins, known for Netflix's Emily in Paris, recently renewed for a sixth season has previously appeared in Rules Don't Apply' and David Fincher's historical drama Mank, according to Variety.