7 IS Militants Killed in Anti-terror Operation in Iraq's Salahudin Province

World. (File Image)

Baghdad [Iraq], May 1 (ANI): Seven Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in an operation by the Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi on Thursday in Salahudin province.A force of the Hashd Shaabi, backed by the Iraqi army's helicopter gunships, launched an operation to hunt down the IS militants in several areas near the Himreen mountain range in the province, the Hashd Shaabi was quoted as saying in a statement by Xinhua.The troops found five IS hideouts and killed seven IS militants, as well as seizing the militants' weapons and explosives, it added.IS militants are still hiding in the Himreen mountain range despite repeated military operations against the IS remnants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)