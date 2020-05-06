7 New COVID-19 Cases in Bihar, Tally Rises to 542

Patna, May 6 (PTI) Seven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the number of cases in the state to 542, a Health Department official said.

Two of the new cases are from Patna, one each from Bhagalpur, Purnea, Sheohar, Kaimur and Madhubani districts, according to Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Forty-six patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, raising the number of people who recovered to 188, the official said.

The number of samples tested so far is 29,328. In addition, a door-to-door screening drive has covered more than nine crore people.

The new case in Patna are from Raja Bazar and Agam Kuan areas, Kumar said.

Four COVID-19 patients have died so far -- one each from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran Sitamarhi districts. All had pre-existing medical conditions.

Of the 38 districts in the state, 32 have reported COVID-19 cases. Munger accounted for the highest number of cases at 102. One person has died in the district and 30 have recovered.

Other badly affected districts include Buxar (56), Rohtas (52), Patna (46), Nalanda (35) and Siwan and Kaimur (32 each).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)