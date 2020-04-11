77 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Seventy-seven more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Friday, said Chief Secretary CS Shanmugam. With this, the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the State increased to 911. Shanmugam further said that one COVID-19 patient in Thoothukudi passed away today, increasing the State's coronavirus toll to nine.Earlier, the Central government in association with Tamil Nadu government launched an initiative named 'AarogyaSetu IVRS' to provide all assistance, including healthcare and guidance to the citizens for tackling COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)