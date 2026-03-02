Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Albert Ekka Brigade of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps organised a State-Level Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally at Agartala Military Station on Monday, witnessing the participation of over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris from across all eight districts of the state.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris from all eight districts of Tripura, reaffirming the Indian Army's steadfast commitment towards the welfare and well-being of its veteran community.

The event was graciously attended by Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Hon'ble Governor of Tripura, as the Chief Guest, along with the presence of senior military and civil dignitaries, including Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, UYSM, AVSM, SM, GOC Spear Corps. During the programme, veterans and Veer Naris were aptly felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service and supreme sacrifice for the service of the nation.

A wide range of comprehensive facilitation stalls to include ECHS assistance, SPARSH pension support, Aadhaar facilitation, banking services for defence veterans and medical services like consultation and on-the-spot distribution of medicines were also established to address the welfare needs of veterans.

In addition, a "Know Your Army" display was also organised to spread general awareness and interest about the Indian Army among the citizens of Tripura and NCC cadets. The display highlighting the ethos, operational capabilities, modern equipment and career opportunities in the Army, fostered greater military-civil connect and inspired the youth.

The event concluded with vibrant cultural programmes reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region, further strengthening the bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Tripura. (ANI)

