New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday urgently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to immediately intervene and facilitate the relocation of Indian students, particularly those from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to safer locations until a full-fledged evacuation operation is launched, as the security situation in Iran continues to deteriorate following repeated airstrikes and escalating hostilities in the region.

JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami stated that the ongoing airstrikes have created widespread panic among students, with many reporting fear, uncertainty, and severe distress. Parents back home are deeply anxious and frightened about the safety of their children amid the rapidly worsening circumstances.

The JSKA further noted that several colleges and universities in the affected areas have advised students to vacate campuses as a precautionary measure due to the escalation. With airspace disruptions, restricted mobility, and growing instability, students are finding it increasingly difficult to secure safe passage or make alternative travel arrangements.

The students' association has therefore urged the Government of India to take proactive and immediate measures, including close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, to ensure relocation to safer zones until the Government formally launches a comprehensive evacuation operation.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces imposed strict movement restrictions across all districts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order following the massive protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Jammu and Kashmir police also used tear gas shells to move back groups of people who had gathered to protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, despite restrictions imposed in all districts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Pulwama Police has appealed to all media organisations, journalists, social media users, digital platforms and the general public to act with responsibility and discretion while reporting or sharing any information concerning law and order, security-related matters or public gatherings in the district.

This comes as the Shia Muslim community in the region mourned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the airstrikes launched by the US and Israel.

On Sunday, members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes.

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban yesterday. (ANI)

