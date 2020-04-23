8 Mumbai Wards Account for Most of COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Nearly 63 per cent of the 3,754 COVID-19 patients found till April 22 in Mumbai, a top hotspot of the coronavirus spread in the country, are from eight of the total 24 administrative wards here, the civic body said on Thursday.

The latest infographic released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also suggested that about 60 per cent, or 255, of the total 425 coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals are from these eight administrative wards.

According to BMC data, G-South (Haji Ali to Worli), E (JJ Hospital to Chinchpokali), L (Chunabhatti to Pawai), K West (Vile Parle West to Oshiwara), FN (Dadar East to Chunabhatti), G North (Worli to Dharavi), D (Charni Road to Haji Ali) and KE (Santacruz to Jogeshwari East) wards have 2,360 coronavirus cases or nearly 63 per cent of the total count in Mumbai city till April 22.

It suggested that G-South ward has the highest, 507, coronavirus patients, which amount to 13.50 per cent of the total cases in the city, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 spread not only in Maharashtra but also across the country.

G-South is followed by E (368), L (267), KW (264), FN (260), GN (257), D (234) and KE (203) wards in terms of recording cases.

According to the data, three wards, C (Fort to JJ Hospital), T (Nahur to Mulund)and RN (Borivali to Dahisar) have the lowest number of positive cases. RN has the least number of 22 cases, followed by T (26) and C (28) wards.

The BMC data suggested that the highest number of 72 recovered patients are from G-South, most part of which fall under Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's Worli Assembly constituency, followed by K East, D and E wards.

The coronavirus infection has so far claimed 160 lives in the metropolis.

The Centre has declared Mumbai as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in the country and various measures have been taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the virus in its densely populated slums.

According to a BMC release, the civic body has created as many as 813 containment zones, where at least one or more positive or suspected case of COVID-19 were found till April 21.

Restrictions have been put on the movement of people in these zones to avoid spread of the pandemic.

