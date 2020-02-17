889 Kg of Ganja Seized, 4500 Mature Ganja Plants Destroyed by BSF Battalion in Tripura

Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Acting on the basis of a specific tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 889 kilograms of dry ganja worth Rs 44,45,000 in an operation in interior parts of Sepahijala district.The joint raid party of the 74 Battalion of BSF along with SDFO Sonamura and Forest Protection Unit also destroyed 4500 mature ganja plants weighing around 2,250 kilograms, market value approximately Rs 1,12,50,000 by cutting and burning them on the spot, according to a release by the BSF.Apart from the ganja, 18 drums and nine bags of dry material, seven motorcycles and a gearless scooter used by the alleged workers of the plantation were also recovered during the raid.The raiding team also faced opposition from the workers of the plantation, but they were handled effectively by firing non-lethal ammunition by the BSF troops. (ANI)

