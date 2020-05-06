89 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Tally 3,138, Nine Deaths

Bhopal, May 6 (PTI) With 89 people testing positive since previous night, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,138 on Wednesday, health officials said.

As the virus claimed nine more lives in the state since Tuesday night, the tally of COVID-19 victims went up to 185, they added.

Four deaths were reported in Bhopal, two in Indore and one each in Khandwa, Mandsaur and Burhanpur, official said.

Of the total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 81.

It has also 1,681 confirmed cases with 26 new COVID-19 positive persons found since Tuesday night.

Besides, 34 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by four each in Mandsaur, Dewas, Ratlam and Neemuch, three each in Jabalpur and Burhanpur, two in Gwalior and one each in Khandwa, Dhar, Agar Malwa, Shajapur and Shivpuri.

Bhopal now has 605 cases, Ujjain 184, Jabalpur 109, Khargone 79, Dhar 76, Raisen 63, Khandwa 50.

The number of cases in other districts is: Hoshangabad 36, Mandsaur 40, Burhanpur 38,Barwani 26, Dewas 30, Morena 17, Ratlam 20, Vidisha 13, Agar Malwa 13, Shajapur 8, Gwalior 7, five each in Chhindwara and Sagar, four each in Sheopur and Neemuch, three each in Alirajpur, Harda, Anuppur, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri and Shahdol, two in Rewa and one each in Ashok Nagar, Betul, Dindori, Panna and Satna.

Overall, COVID-19 cases have been reported from 35 districts with Neemuch for the first time reporting four confirmed cases.

Apart from Indore (81) and Bhopal (20), 40 persons died in Ujjain, seven each in Khargone, Khandwa and Dewas, four each in Burhanpur and Mandsaur, three each inHoshangabad, Raisen and Jabalpur and one each in Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna and Ashok Nagar.

The condition of 1,615 patients is stable while that of 239 was serious. 1,099 people have recovered.

The coronavirus figures from MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 3,138, active cases 1,854, new cases 89, death toll 185, recovered 1,099, total number of tested people is 57,345.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)