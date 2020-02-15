9 Killed as Bus Crashes into Boulder in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with roadside boulder in Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying about 35 passengers, part of a trip organised by a private company in Mysuru for its employees, when the mishap occurred near Karkala on Wednesday evening.

Police suspect failure on the part of the driver to negotiate a curve might have caused the mishap.

