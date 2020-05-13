9 More Fatalities Push COVID-19 Death Toll in West Bengal to 135

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) West Bengal recorded nine more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 135, the health department's bulletin said on Wednesday.

Five deaths were reported from the city, two from neighbouring Howrah and one each from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, it said.

The state attributed 72 other deaths to comorbidities and cases where COVID-19 was incidental.

There were 117 new cases of the respiratory infection reported since Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,290, the bulletin said.

The state has registered at least 1,381 active COVID-19 cases, it added.

