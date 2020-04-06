90 COVID-19 Cases in Haryana: CM Khattar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that there are a total of 90 COVID-19 cases in the state so far."Till now, there are 90 COVID-19 cases in Haryana. Out of the 90 cases, 29 persons have recovered and 1 person died," Khattar said.The Chief Minister said that all school students from class 1 to 8 in the state will be promoted to the next class without final examination as the schools are closed due to the lockdown."The examination for the science subject for class 10 has not been conducted due to the lockdown, so the government has decided that students of class 10 will be promoted to class 11 on the basis of the average marks obtained in other subjects. The students will be able to enroll in the next class as soon as the schools reopen," he said.Khattar added that the science examination will be held later. He also said that students of class 11 will be promoted to the next class without appearing for the math examination on the basis of the marks obtained in other subjects. "The examination of the math subject will be conducted after circumstances are normal," he said.The Chief Minister urged the BJP workers of the state to help the authorities in providing ration to the poor and wearing and share masks. He also appeal him to thank the servicemen performing their duties, and to use the Arogya Setu app besides motivating at least 40 people to donate in PM-CARES fund. (ANI)

