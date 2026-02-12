Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12 (ANI): Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, on Wednesday assumed charge as Special Officer for Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, and Cyberabad Municipal Corporations, the Telangana Information and Public Relations department stated.

The Telangana ITR department that the state government has issued orders constituting three Municipal Corporations, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, to strengthen decentralised urban governance in Hyderabad. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan assumed additional charge as Special Officer for all three Corporations.

Taking it to X, the ITR department wrote, "Urban Governance Reorganisation under CURE. Telangana Government has issued orders constituting three Municipal Corporations to strengthen decentralised urban governance in Hyderabad: GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation..."

The ITR department further noted the reorganised administrative structure. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is divided into six zones: Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad, with 30 circles and 150 wards. Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation is divided into three zones, including Malkajgiri, Uppal, and L.B. Nagar, with 14 circles and 74 zones. The Cyberhub Municipal Corporation is divided into 3 zones, including Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur, with 16 circles and 76 wards, the ITR department stated.

"The restructuring aims at improved administrative efficiency and faster, citizen-centric civic services. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan assumed additional charge as Special Officer for all three Corporations. R.V. Karnan (GHMC), Vinay Krishna Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Srijana (Cyberabad) assumed charge as Commissioners," the post further read.

Moreover, the order issued by the Telangana government read, "Jayesh Ranjan, IAS (1992), Special Chief Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department, is appointed as Special Officer for the following (3) Municipal Corporations (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation) constituted and duly re-organised..." (ANI)

