92 AP Stranded Fishermen Rescued

Machilipatnam (AP), Apr 27 (PTI) As many as 92 fishermen from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh were stranded in their boats near an island off Krishna District due to rough sea conditions and were rescued on Monday, officials said.

The fishermen had set out from Chennai on April 24 to Srikakulam and got stuck near Edurumondi island in view of rough weather on Monday.

Officials brought them to the shores and accommodated in a government high school in Edurumondi village.

They would be allowed to return to their native places after the weather became normal, Machilipatnam Revenue Division Officer N S K Khaja Vali said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)