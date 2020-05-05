93 Placed in Home Quarantine in Kerala's Ernakulam

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 5 (ANI): A total of 93 people were on Tuesday placed in home quarantine in Ernakulam, taking the total number of people in home quarantine to 508 in the district, as per the daily health bulletin.According to the bulletin, "93 persons have been placed in home quarantine in Ernakulam district, while home quarantine period is over for 449 persons. With this, the total persons now in home quarantine are 508. 14 persons are in high risk category and 494 are in low risk category."Meanwhile, 7 have been admitted in isolation wards of different hospitals in the district for observation. With this, the total number of people in isolation wards in hospitals in the district are 11."21 persons were discharged from isolation wards after observation," it further stated.As many as 41 sample results were received and all were negative. The results of 47 samples are awaited out of which 31 were sent today, the bulletin informed.Apart from this, 206 employees and 220 passengers of 6 vessels that reached Cochin port were tested and no symptoms were found.Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 502 including 37 active cases. (ANI)

