Streamer Netflix on Monday gave a glimpse into Aap Jaisa Koi, a modern day love story, starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The project, directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, was unveiled at Netflix's 2025 slate announcement event. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions.

Aap Jaisa Koi presents a heartwarming romantic drama that delves into the lives of two unique individuals, Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan) and Madhu Bose (Shaikh).

"I have done two or three romantic films in Hindi and that's because I was looking for age appropriate romance. When I heard this story, I thought I won't get any better opportunity than this. Plus I was getting to work with the king of romance production house, Dharma," Madhavan said.

Shaikh added, "I read the script and I was in awe of it. Every moment is special. It's something I completely relate to every moment. Plus it is Dharma and Madhavan."

Johar has produced the movie with Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.