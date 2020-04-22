Abducted Minor Found in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Police on Wednesday found a girl who was allegedly kidnapped four days ago in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

A complaint was lodged by the minor's father that she had been kidnapped by one Shabir Ahmad, they said.

An FIR was immediately registered and a police team found the girl after conducting a raid in Badder, the officials said.

The suspect, who was with the girl, has been arrested, they said.

