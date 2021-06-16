Actor Abhay Deol, who was away from Instagram for almost a month, has now ended his digital detox. On Wednesday, Abhay made his comeback on the photo-sharing application by uploading a picture of him. He even apologised to his followers for not being on Instagram for some time. Abhay Deol Treats Fans With an Adorable Dimpled Post, Opens Up on Why Do Filmmakers Only Want To See Him With Moustache (View Pics).

"Sorry for not being on here for some time now. Needed a digital detox! Anyone else go through that need from time to time ? #digitaldetox," he captioned the post. Reacting to Abhay's post, his cousin and actor Esha Deol commented: "I did the same last month." Abhay Deol Birthday Special: From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Socha Na Tha, 5 Popular Roles of the Actor You Should Not Miss!

Actor Dia Mirza also expressed her views on the need of having digital detox in life. "We all need that (digital detox)," Dia wrote. Before ending his digital detox, Abhay's last post was dated May 21. It was about creating awareness on mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Check Out Abhay Deol's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

On the work front, Abhay was last seen in web series '1962: The War In The Hills', which is based on the story of 125 Indian soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese in a historic battle .

