Active COVID-19 Cases in Telangana Reach 605

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): The active COVID-19 cases have reached 605 in Telangana, with 43 new cases reported on Saturday, said the State Health Department.No death from the virus was reported today.18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cured in the State till now, it added.The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country rose to 14,792 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)