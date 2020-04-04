Actress Injured in Accident in K'taka

Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre and her friend were injured the car in which they were travelling rammed into a railway pillar near Cantonment here on Saturday, police said.

The actress and her friend Lokesh Vasanth, who allegedly went for a joyride in a high-end car, have been booked under IPC sections of rash and negligent driving and also the the NDMA Act, police added.

"A Jaguar car had met with an accident near the Railway under-bridge under High Grounds Police Station limits. When inquired it came out that two persons Lokesh Vasanth (35) and Sharmila Mandare (33) were admitted to Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ravikanthe Gowda said.

"We have registered a suo motu case. The lockdown is in force. We are investigating why they came out violating the lockdown. They had come for jolly ride, which is an unpardonable crime. We are initiating action against them under the NDMA Act," Gowda said.PTI GMS

