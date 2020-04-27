Adani Power Reports Rs 1,312 Cr Loss in Q4; FY20 Loss Widens to Rs 2.2k Cr

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Adani Power Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,312.86 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore in the year-ago quarter, Adani Power said in a BSE filing.

Its total income slipped to Rs 6,327.57 crore in the quarter from Rs 8,077.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in March quarter stood at Rs 7,980.17 crore as compared to Rs 8,162.01 crore in same period of 2018-19.

The company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,274.77 crore in 2019-20 compared to Rs 984.40 crore loss in 2018-19.

Its total income rose to Rs 27,841.81 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 26,361.63 crore in 2018-19.

"The Adani Group has stood by its commitment to the nation, to ensure uninterrupted availability of power in the tumultuous times of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are confident of India's ability to revive its economic growth engine and power up through hard work for the next phase of prosperity for its vast and energetic population. As India's leading infrastructure conglomerate, the Adani Group is ready to partner the country on its path to sustainable growth," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

