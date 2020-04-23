Add 500 Beds in Hospitals: Health Ministry Team to Ghaziabad Admn

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) A team of the Union health ministry has asked the local administration here to add at least 500 beds in hospitals which can be used in case the number of coronavirus patients rises, officials said on Thursday.

The four-member team had visited Ghaziabad on Wednesday and held discussions with the district magistrate and the chief medical officer, they said.

The team, which visited 11 districts of the state, emphasised on the need to increase the number of beds in hospitals as in the coming days, asymptomatic coronavirus patients may be detected, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The administration will identify hospitals in the district where more beds can be added and hand over these facilities to the health department, he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. N K Gupta said 30 beds are available in Muradnagar and 76 beds are available in ESI Hospital, Rajendra Nagar.

The health department is making arrangements for 200 more beds, he said.

