Afghan Forces Capture Top ISIS Commander

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 22 (ANI): The Afghan security forces on Wednesday arrested a top commander of Khorasan wing of the ISIS. The arrested, Munib Mohammad is a native of Pakistan.Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that Munib acted as ISKP's (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province) bridge with the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Haqqani Network, Sipah-e-Sahaba and Jamait-ul-Ulema-e-Islam related to Fazal-ul-Rehman and Taliban Peshawar Shura."The above named after the formation of coordination centre with terrorist groups, was appointed as relation or coordination in charge of Central Council of Khurasan branch of Daesh for coordinating with terrorist groups and intelligence agencies of the region," the NDS said in a press release.During the investigation, Munib disclosed collusion and cooperation between ISKP and other terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Haqqani Network.Before joining the Daesh group, Munib was a key member of Al-Qaeda.His arrest came days after ISKP claimed responsibility for the March 25 attack on a historical gurudwara (Sikh place of worship) in Kabul that killed 27 people."The Afghan security and defence forces after the collapse of Central core of ISKP, are making efforts to crash city cores and another small group of the ISKP," said NDS statement. (ANI)

