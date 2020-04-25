After MHA Instructions, Most Shops in HP's Kangra to Remain Open from Monday

Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) Following instructions by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a majority of commercial establishments may be opened during curfew relaxation period in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district from Monday.

In an order issued on Saturday, Kangra District Magistrate Rakesh Prajapati said all shops except malls, hair salons, beauty parlours, liquor vendors, restaurants, hotels, cafes and eating joints would be permitted to open during curfew relaxation from 8 am to 12 noon from Monday.

In the Friday night order issued by the MHA, it states that all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

The DM stated that wearing face mask or face cover while stepping outside home and ensuring at least 1.5 metre distance in shops would be mandatory.

Only one person of a family will be allowed to go on foot to shops and banks after wearing masks and maintaining mandatory distance between two persons, he added.

Any shop where violation of social distancing norms by customers is found will be immediately sealed by the police, he added.

Besides, curfew will be relaxed from 5.30 am to 7 am for morning walkers, he added.

Regarding industries permitted to operate under MHA guidelines, the general manager of the district industries centre will be competent to issue passes for movement of persons within the district which may be required for operation of industries, he added.

The DM further stated that passes for inter-district movement of persons within the state may be issued by sub-divisional magistrates.

