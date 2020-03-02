After Six-month Breather, Motor Vehicle Act Enforced in Odisha from March 1

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): After a breather of six months, the Odisha government has started the strict implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) in the state with effect from March 1.The state government had allowed six months of relaxation to the people to update their vehicle documents. The relaxation came to an end on February 29.Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1, 2019.The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have had to cough up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country after the Act came into force. (ANI)

