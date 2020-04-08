AIIMS New Delhi Registrar Tells RDA: No Provision for an 'Opt-in' Donation to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi Registrar on Wednesday issued an appeal saying that there is no mechanism currently for an 'opt-in' donation to make contributions to PM CARES fund voluntarily as proposed by the Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) on April 4."The Resident Doctor's Association is advised to clarify whether they wish to contribute for the above noble cause or not. There will be no provision for an 'Opt-in' contribution," said AIIMS Registrar in the appeal.It further said, "It may be noted that there is no mechanism currently for an 'Opt-in' donation and all such voluntary donations are to be made directly to the charity of choice."On April 4, the RDA, in response to the AIIMS administration appealing all resident doctors to contribute their one day salary to PM CARES, had requested that the donations to the PM CARES Fund should be done voluntarily and the funds should be used locally for making Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other facilities available. (ANI)

